I chase the light in Los Angeles. It’s one of the city’s unconquered treasures that keeps me here. I make it my daily pact with myself to see either a sunrise or a sunset or both every day. I moved here and became obsessed with the sky, the biggest sky I have ever seen. A blanket of the brightest blue that mutates into oranges and yellows and—on the most special evenings—pinks before blackening out and showing off the stars. But it’s the arrival and the departure of the sun every day that lets me accept the passage of time and the promise of another opportunity.

I remember one summer night with two friends, we had broken off from the rest of the pack, pursuing a night that would last forever (until the next day), and at some downtown car shop-turned-club, we sat outside in the parking lot at 4 a.m., decided there were only a few hours until sunrise, jumped in an Uber across town, and broke into Griffith Park. We climbed a fence by the Observatory, and sat on the side of the cliff, and for one hour we anticipated where the sun would pop up and how, and we watched its arrival. We were absolutely wasted. And I remember thinking it might have been the greatest night of all time. One of those nights where you forget if you’re 13 or 75 because it doesn’t matter.

The other night I was chasing the sunset. I took an old friend on a hike with me—“Grace” by Jeff Buckley. It’s that season of my life again. Sometimes, at the end of a day, I need to get so far out and high up that I can almost see the faint line of a rim separating myself from the suffocating bubble of the city. The light is too pretty at sunset. Even prettier for the smog that often cuts across the L.A. skyline like the discoloring of an old shirt. Beneath the smog line is murky onyx and gray, lit up by the city’s amber lights; like fireflies in a pot of black ink. Above the stain line is purple haze and royal blue, wispy pink clouds and the blinding slice of a moon. Some nights I find it too much to take in alone. It’s one thing to want to manage life’s trials with someone else, but it’s something else to want to take on the world’s overwhelming beauty as a shared experience. It doesn’t seem fair for one person to have to work it out solo. It often reduces me to tears. I’ve hiked the same trails for years, and as I do I’m reminded of different trials of my life that have played out over these same dirt tracks. And often I see ghosts.

Last night I saw one.

As I passed through the park there was a woman. And I realized who it was. I realized she was a writer I used to know, a music journalist. Someone who I knew online, who I’d never met in real life, whose number I had and whose work I had supported, and who would consistently call me at any hour, but particularly the hour in which her imposter syndrome had taken over and she didn’t know how to write the piece again, and she’d abandoned self-belief, and she couldn’t find her lede, and she was lost in the rewrite of a 4,000-word feature, and the clock was ticking, and omg-I-am-not-a-writer-and-everyone’s-gonna-find-out!!!!!! There’d also be disaster calls about more personal matters, or side conversations about how to approach x editor at y title, or what do we think of z freelancer?, or sharing intel on word rates and the like.

I liked this person. We didn’t have all the same opinions about artists, and she was a Father John Misty apologist, which always rubbed me the wrong way, because I don’t believe you can be a feminist and listen to him with earnest respect. (With that said, “Hollywood Forever Cemetery” is a fantastically redolent song). But I was there for her. I was there for her because I grew up in a male-dominated industry, and for five years I barely encountered another woman who did my job, so when I did start to meet female peers online, I believed in forging community between us, and I never resented the time I spent doing so.

Not until I realized it was never reciprocated.

In the summer of 2020, George Floyd was killed by a white police officer, and Black Lives Matter protests erupted in cities all over the United States. I feel comfortable saying this now: I felt conflicted. I remember surrendering to the peer pressure to donate every single day, and to post receipts of those donations (like I was in trouble for something—oh yeah, being “white”). I remember my Instagram stories were just re-post after re-post of this, that and the other activist, of whom I had no background knowledge, but who I was told were the people to re-post. I’ve since unfollowed them all because all of them showed themselves to be antisemitic.

I was performing. I was absolutely performing. And I am not ashamed to admit it. I was so scared. I was still a hired freelance journalist, and I knew the impact of staying silent. Freelance writing isn’t a joke. You cannot pay rent if you offend people. So I kept a foot in the world of music writing, and with my paychecks, I splurged on bailing out protestors via GoFundMe pages, or whatnot. At least, I think I did. Who knows?

I remember that Lady Gaga’s album “Chromatica” came out within 48 hours of Floyd’s death, and there was an unspoken directive on Twitter that only BIPOC people were allowed to be joyous about this album release. It was for them and nobody else.

Any promotional event around the launch was effectively delayed by Gaga—a white Italian-American—and because I dared to tweet about my excitement for this release, I was told to redact my enthusiasm because my capacity to be distracted and to not be spending my days inhaling Audre Lorde, Ta-Nehisi Coates, James Baldwin and Janaya Future stemmed from my privilege.

Anyway, I kept fucking up in between posting my receipts, and re-posting the addresses and times of various protests I didn’t attend, and checking in on friends before being told not to check in on friends, because I kept saying other things, too, and I wasn’t allowed to say other things. I remember conversations that I was having with other journalists—white journalists, including this woman I saw on the trail last night. We were having conversations about how we’d never get work in this climate, because we wouldn’t be hired due to the color of our skin. And guess what? That definitely happened.

I remember a particular conversation I had with this friend about how we had already been squeezed into a minority token quota as women music journalists, and won battles on that field, and now that quota wouldn’t be as available to us, because we were being demoted as “white.” We were no longer the relevant minority. We were now the height of privilege. We both agreed on this. We were both terrified. But I was the only one who said something.

The weekend of the initial BLM protests in L.A., synagogues were vandalized, and me being me I can never keep my mouth shut, even when I really wish I could, and I put my foot in it. I tweeted, “How dare you,” and all hell break loose.