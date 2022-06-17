Honestly: TGIF! Inflation, Drag Queen...
If you read Common Sense, you know that the best day of the week is Friday, when Nellie Bowles delivers us all the news from the week that was.
This Friday, we bring you an Honestly special: TGIF! This time built just for your ears and brought to you by America’s favorite lesbians: Nellie and dear friend of the pod, Katie Herzog.Featuring: drag queens, inflation, prosecutors who just won't prosecute.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
It is difficult to listen to the drag queen rationale, and blatant ridicule of those the hosts consider homophobe. The idea of taking New York’s $200,000 and spending it in Kansas to “drag deprived ” people is not even humorous, and worse if it was serious. When I saw the intro of “two of our favorite lesbians”, I thought…and in what way does knowing that enhance the story? Do other sites introduce their hosts as “two of our favorite straight/cisgender people”? No, or should they.
This is always my favorite podcast. Please make this a weekly deal!