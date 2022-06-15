Honestly: The Case for American Seriousness
We live in a culture that is driven by naysaying. In one corner, people insist that the individual stands no chance against structural and systemic maladies. In the other, people say that we are in inexorable decline as a civilization and that decadence is everywhere we turn. Both wind up arguing against risk-taking, against the possibility of creating new things and new worlds.
How can we recover the adventurous, optimistic, forward-thinking, risk-taking attitude that has made America the most innovative country in the history of the world?
Today, the venture capitalist (and former journalist) Katherine Boyle explains how. She makes the powerful case that that spirit of building is very much alive in America—just not in the places that we once assumed we’d find it.
This is the best commencement speech I've heard since the near-legendary one that Steve Jobs made at Stanford in 2005. Ms. Boyle did a masterful job of showing us the path out of the mess that the US seems to be mired in. She made the short list of women I wish were running the country.
I’d say the problem is readily apparent, too much government intruding in the space.
How can anything rational come from an unserious person like AOC driving discussion of what is possible?
The only good thing I’ll say about her as a canadian is that she is less clueless than Justin Trudeau.
Yes, really.