J.D. Vance shakes hands with Donald Trump at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio. (Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

We are living through a seismic political realignment. The parties and the political movements that fuel them are being dramatically redefined—and are up for grabs in ways that would have been unthinkable even two decades ago.

Today, we are focusing on “the right” side of that divide: what the right has meant historically; what it means today; and what it might look like a decade or a century from now.