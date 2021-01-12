Common Sense with Bari Weiss
A few billionaires currently have the power to decide that some Americans’ speech rights are more sacred than others. Clarence Thomas offers a remedy.
Bari Weiss
Apr 9Comment 126Share
Don’t blame the children of Park Slope and Echo Park for the nonsense. Blame those adults with the power to stop it.
Peter Savodnik
Apr 2Comment 145Share
The first step to stopping Anti-Asian hate is to see it clearly.
Bari Weiss
Mar 30Comment 119Share
Yeonmi Park's escape from North Korea is a reminder of Passover's true meaning. I spoke to her about the price of liberation.
Bari Weiss
Mar 26Comment 18Share
I know. I once held bigoted beliefs myself.
Zaid Jilani
Mar 23Comment 73Share
Things I've read that I've loved of late.
Bari Weiss
Mar 20Comment 137Share
And other insightful, annoyed and funny responses to 'The Miseducation of America's Elites.'
Bari Weiss
Mar 16Comment 86Share
Affluent parents, terrified of running afoul of the new orthodoxy in their children’s private schools, organize in secret.
Bari Weiss
Mar 10Comment 255Share
Plus: a new organization picking up the flag the ACLU has put down.
Bari Weiss
Mar 6Comment 41Share
The scientific consensus is clear: children should be in school. But an estimated 18 million kids haven't set foot inside. Why?
Robby Soave
Mar 3Comment 63Share
I naively believed that STEM would be spared from the ideological takeover. I was wrong, says Princeton professor Sergiu Klainerman.
Sergiu Klainerman
Mar 1Comment 122Share
Taking stock six weeks in + what comes next.
Bari Weiss
Feb 26Comment 100Share
