Common Sense with Bari Weiss

What Should Be Done to Curb Big Tech?
A few billionaires currently have the power to decide that some Americans’ speech rights are more sacred than others. Clarence Thomas offers a remedy.
Bari Weiss
Apr 9
163
Comment
126
Share
Share
America's True Believers and Their Gutless Enablers
Don’t blame the children of Park Slope and Echo Park for the nonsense. Blame those adults with the power to stop it.
Peter Savodnik
Apr 2
216
Comment
145
Share
Share
Do Not Look Away From Evil
The first step to stopping Anti-Asian hate is to see it clearly.
Bari Weiss
Mar 30
199
Comment
119
Share
Share
What It Takes to Go From Slavery to Freedom
Yeonmi Park's escape from North Korea is a reminder of Passover's true meaning. I spoke to her about the price of liberation.
Bari Weiss
Mar 26
104
Comment
18
Share
Share
White People Don't Have a Monopoly on Hatred
I know. I once held bigoted beliefs myself.
Zaid Jilani
Mar 23
264
Comment
73
Share
Share
Live Not by Politics
Things I've read that I've loved of late.
Bari Weiss
Mar 20
189
Comment
137
Share
Share
Rich People Problems
And other insightful, annoyed and funny responses to 'The Miseducation of America's Elites.'
Bari Weiss
Mar 16
124
Comment
86
Share
Share
The Miseducation of America's Elites
Affluent parents, terrified of running afoul of the new orthodoxy in their children’s private schools, organize in secret.
Bari Weiss
Mar 10
357
Comment
255
Share
Share
Dissidents and Doublethinkers in Our Democracy
Plus: a new organization picking up the flag the ACLU has put down.
Bari Weiss
Mar 6
156
Comment
41
Share
Share
America's Lost Generation
The scientific consensus is clear: children should be in school. But an estimated 18 million kids haven't set foot inside. Why?
Robby Soave
Mar 3
121
Comment
63
Share
Share
There Is No Such Thing as "White" Math
I naively believed that STEM would be spared from the ideological takeover. I was wrong, says Princeton professor Sergiu Klainerman.
Sergiu Klainerman
Mar 1
250
Comment
122
Share
Share
Thank You.
Taking stock six weeks in + what comes next.
Bari Weiss
Feb 26
235
Comment
100
Share
Share
