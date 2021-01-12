Common Sense with Bari Weiss
A few billionaires currently have the power to decide that some Americans’ speech rights are more sacred than others. Clarence Thomas offers a remedy.
Don’t blame the children of Park Slope and Echo Park for the nonsense. Blame those adults with the power to stop it.
Peter Savodnik
The first step to stopping Anti-Asian hate is to see it clearly.
Bari Weiss
Yeonmi Park's escape from North Korea is a reminder of Passover's true meaning. I spoke to her about the price of liberation.
Bari Weiss
I know. I once held bigoted beliefs myself.
Zaid Jilani
Things I've read that I've loved of late.
Bari Weiss
And other insightful, annoyed and funny responses to 'The Miseducation of America's Elites.'
Bari Weiss
Affluent parents, terrified of running afoul of the new orthodoxy in their children’s private schools, organize in secret.
Bari Weiss
Common Sense with Bari Weiss


